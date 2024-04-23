Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

