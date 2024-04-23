DT Midstream (DTM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DTM opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.