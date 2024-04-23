EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY24 guidance at $14.00-15.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $332.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.39. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $369.53.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
