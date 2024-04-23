Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

