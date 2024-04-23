EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

EOG opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

