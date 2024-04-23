Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 98.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

