Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Expro Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.