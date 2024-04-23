Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 34,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.