Fair Isaac (FICO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY24 guidance at $22.45 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,150.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,247.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,144.79. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $708.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.