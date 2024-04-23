Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $285.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.49. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $231.02 and a 12 month high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

