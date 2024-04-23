1,993 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

