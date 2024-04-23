Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 103,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $232.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

