First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.2 %

FA stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 240,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Advantage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after buying an additional 255,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

