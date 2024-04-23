Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Shares of FIVE opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

