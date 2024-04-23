Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after buying an additional 238,098 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,394,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $757.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

