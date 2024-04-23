GE Vernova (GEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

