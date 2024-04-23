Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.