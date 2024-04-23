Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

