Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.120-4.380 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,621.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,897 shares of company stock worth $4,377,015. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.