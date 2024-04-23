Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,685 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209,660 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 153,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 449,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

