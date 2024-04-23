Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

EA stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

