Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.