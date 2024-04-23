Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,317 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after buying an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after buying an additional 1,036,144 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 664,973 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 630,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

