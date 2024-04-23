Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYW opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

