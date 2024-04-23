Greenleaf Trust Has $490,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

NYSE CNI opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

