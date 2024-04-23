Greenleaf Trust Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

