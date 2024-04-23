Greenleaf Trust Has $688,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.46. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $124.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.