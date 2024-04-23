Greenleaf Trust Has $691,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

