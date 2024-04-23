Greenleaf Trust Purchases 370 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE IRM opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

