Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Loews were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,092,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after buying an additional 131,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 34.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE L opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

