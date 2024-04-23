Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,661 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in eBay by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,242 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 16.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in eBay by 46.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 93,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.