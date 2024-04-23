iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

