J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,947 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

