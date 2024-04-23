Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.16 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.