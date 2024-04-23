Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

