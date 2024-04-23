Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of HRMY opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
