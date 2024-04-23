H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

