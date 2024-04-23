HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on May 3rd

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 6.5 %

HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

