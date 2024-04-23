HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on May 3rd

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 6.5 %
HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.43.
About HeartCore Enterprises
