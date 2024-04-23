Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,535 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,922,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 131,924 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.