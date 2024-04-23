Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,270 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $401,191,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analysts Agree, This Could Be Tyson Stock’s Comeback Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.