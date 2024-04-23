VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,624 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

