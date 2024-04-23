Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

