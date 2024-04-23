Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HESM opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

