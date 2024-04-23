Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.48%. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.38%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

