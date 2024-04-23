Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY24 guidance at $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000-2.500 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUBG opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

