IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.74

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as low as $22.81. IGM Financial shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 1,661 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4167 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

