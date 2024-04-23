IMAX (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMAX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

