Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

