Derwent London Plc (DLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Derwent London Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,082 ($25.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.74, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,051.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,089.51. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,766 ($21.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,452 ($30.29).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,512 ($31.03) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.