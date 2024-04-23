IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPGP opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.19.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,300 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

